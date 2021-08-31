First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $3.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.83. 288,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.