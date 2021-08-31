First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $56.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 17,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

