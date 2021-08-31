First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 7,232 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 15,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

