First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Cut by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $197.86. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

