First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Up 0.1%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 5,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.