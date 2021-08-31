First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 16th

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are going to split on Thursday, September 16th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

