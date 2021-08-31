First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.10. 108,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 113,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

