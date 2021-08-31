First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.63% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

HUSV opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.