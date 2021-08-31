First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.47. Approximately 11,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 21,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.