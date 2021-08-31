First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $514,000.

NASDAQ FID traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.