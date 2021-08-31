FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of FE opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

