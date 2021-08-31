FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

