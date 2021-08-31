Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.