Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $184.83, but opened at $165.27. Five9 shares last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 94,647 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,172 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

