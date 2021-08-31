FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $15.25. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 449 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.53.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $3,501,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

