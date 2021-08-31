Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):

8/30/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/22/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company's product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. "

7/16/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,823. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $299.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

