FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.43 and last traded at $58.50. 42,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 44,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

