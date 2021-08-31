Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLOOF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 277,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Flower One has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

