Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Flowserve worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $37,438,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

