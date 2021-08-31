Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

