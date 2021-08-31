Fluity (FLTY) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Fluity has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

