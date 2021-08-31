Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.28% of Flushing Financial worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIC opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

