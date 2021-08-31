FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Increased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 3.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. 1,489,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,226. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

