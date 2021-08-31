FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FNCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 25,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

