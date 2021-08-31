Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce sales of $443.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.44 million and the highest is $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

