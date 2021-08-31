Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

FOCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,367. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

