Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $153.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.