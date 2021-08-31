Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

