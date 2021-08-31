Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.25

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 351,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a current ratio of 193.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.25. The firm has a market cap of £610.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.69%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

