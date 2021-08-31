Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. 25,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,384. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

