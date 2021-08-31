Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. 57,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

