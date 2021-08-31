Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

