Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
