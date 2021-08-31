Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

