Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forte Biosciences.

FBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

