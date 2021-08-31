Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,889 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.14% of Fortinet worth $54,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.14. 1,146,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,373. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

