Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAXU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FCAXU)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 5,383 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.