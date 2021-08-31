Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

