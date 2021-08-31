Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

