Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.98

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.98 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 55.48 ($0.72). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 433,599 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £177.08 million and a P/E ratio of -109.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

