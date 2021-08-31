Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 2,892,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,950. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

