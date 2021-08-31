Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.