Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.09 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,565. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.