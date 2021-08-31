Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

