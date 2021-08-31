Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $233.01. 1,066,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

