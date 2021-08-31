Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 3,853,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,430. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

