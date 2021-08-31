Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $2.09 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.61. 981,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,672. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

