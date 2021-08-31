Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 540,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,460. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

