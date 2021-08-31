Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.06 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.