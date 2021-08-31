Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.25 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,820. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

