Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,455 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 2,124,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,324. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.